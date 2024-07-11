Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $2,169,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $3,112,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 617,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Trading Up 2.3 %

FLS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.28. 198,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

