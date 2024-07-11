Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 260 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,351,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,731 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,150,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,940,000 after acquiring an additional 891,164 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,707,000 after purchasing an additional 789,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,852,000 after purchasing an additional 659,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.13. 241,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,210. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $149.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.02.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

