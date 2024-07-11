Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 672 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,746,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,444 shares of company stock worth $2,411,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup cut Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.10. 252,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,108. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.06. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $123.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

