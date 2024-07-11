Ethena USDe Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $3.44 billion and $72.56 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,446,914,971 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,451,813,016.814572. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99894814 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $62,909,504.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

