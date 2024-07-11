Ethereum Classic 24 Hour Volume Hits $119.48 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $119.48 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.99 or 0.00036512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,484.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.29 or 0.00609470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00118782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.00273810 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00040708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00066494 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,876,273 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

