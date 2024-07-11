Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $146.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.84), with a volume of 439820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.72).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Report on ECEL
Eurocell Stock Down 0.7 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Eurocell
In other Eurocell news, insider Iraj Amiri purchased 1,519 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £2,050.65 ($2,626.68). Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Eurocell Company Profile
Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eurocell
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.