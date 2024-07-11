Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $146.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.84), with a volume of 439820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.72).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ECEL

Eurocell Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Eurocell

The company has a market cap of £163.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,677.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.66.

In other Eurocell news, insider Iraj Amiri purchased 1,519 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £2,050.65 ($2,626.68). Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.