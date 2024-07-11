Evolution Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 10.5% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $18,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.94. 2,219,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,042. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

