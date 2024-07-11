Evolution Advisers Inc. Buys 378 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.34. 632,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,539. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

