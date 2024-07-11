Evolution Advisers Inc. Sells 842 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Evolution Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Evolution Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 158,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 126,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.49. 54,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

