Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $112.68. 1,938,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,878,031. The company has a market cap of $444.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

