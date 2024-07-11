EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading 12.2% Higher

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 1,383,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,064,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EYPT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.58.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,734,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

