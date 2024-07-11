F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of F5 by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in F5 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in F5 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of F5 stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,763. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $199.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.09.

Insider Activity at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,885,390.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,885,390.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,992,195. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FFIV

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.