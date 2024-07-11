Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Up 277.5% in June

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a growth of 277.5% from the June 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fanhua in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fanhua
Fanhua Trading Down 0.7 %
About Fanhua
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fanhua
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.