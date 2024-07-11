Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Up 277.5% in June

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a growth of 277.5% from the June 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fanhua in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fanhua Trading Down 0.7 %

About Fanhua

NASDAQ:FANH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 589,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,450. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.03.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

