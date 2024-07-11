Fastenal Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

Fastenal has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 70.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.17. 4,007,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,933. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.52. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

