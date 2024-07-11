FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.47

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 28031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

FBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on FB Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.14.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,060,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,243,000 after acquiring an additional 220,835 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,816,000 after acquiring an additional 49,313 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,759,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

