FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after buying an additional 2,363,488 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 281,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 80,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 165,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,822. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.