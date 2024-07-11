FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,435 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $63.08. 3,540,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,922,449. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $271.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Argus increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

