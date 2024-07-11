FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.53. 39,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,319. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.