FDx Advisors Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.65. 1,287,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $111.71.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.