FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $349,710,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,386,000 after purchasing an additional 611,025 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,123,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,748,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.20. 95,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,615. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

