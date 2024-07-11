FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 58,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CRL stock traded up $6.38 on Thursday, reaching $209.09. 150,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,974. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $252.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

