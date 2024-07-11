FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 13,056 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $141.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,710. The company has a market capitalization of $390.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

