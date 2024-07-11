FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,925 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,146,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.20. 658,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,226. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

