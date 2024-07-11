FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,653 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.8 %

TEL traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.67. 538,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,853. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $155.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

