FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 4,423 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,556. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

