FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.44.

Globant Trading Up 5.9 %

GLOB traded up $10.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,263. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.19. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $151.68 and a 12 month high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.