FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,724.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,724.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,867 shares of company stock worth $3,370,272 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC began coverage on RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE:RBA traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.55. The stock had a trading volume of 270,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.91. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

