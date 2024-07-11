Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.55

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $73.30, with a volume of 45973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.47.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

