Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.55

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2024

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $73.30, with a volume of 45973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.47.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

