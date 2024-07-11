Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.55

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $73.30, with a volume of 45973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.47.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
