Fielmann Group (FRA:FIE) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Fielmann Group AG (FRA:FIE – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €42.15 ($45.82) and last traded at €42.35 ($46.03). 39,778 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €42.40 ($46.09).
The company has a 50 day moving average of €44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.42.
Fielmann Group AG provides optical and hearing aid services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It manufactures and sells visual aids mainly glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, hearing aids systems and its accessories, as well as personal protective equipment.
