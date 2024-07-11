Financial Comparison: Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Veris Residential’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $263.95 million 3.95 $145.21 million $1.32 9.64 Veris Residential $279.86 million 5.01 -$107.26 million ($1.00) -15.15

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin BSP Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

59.9% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust 53.82% 14.32% 3.20% Veris Residential -32.51% -10.42% -3.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Veris Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 3 1 3.25 Veris Residential 1 1 1 0 2.00

Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.96%. Veris Residential has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.39%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Dividends

Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 107.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Veris Residential pays out -24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats Veris Residential on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

