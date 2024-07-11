Financial Connections Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for 9.1% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,016,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,696,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,859,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.63. 117,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,837. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

