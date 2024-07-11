Financial Connections Group Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFSI stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,702. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $428.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $35.50.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.