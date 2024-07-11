Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 3,564 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Financial Connections Group Inc. trimmed its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,400,000. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 224,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.70. 16,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,772. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.