Financial Contrast: SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) & CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SANUWAVE Health and CVR Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $20.40 million 1.10 -$25.81 million ($0.01) -1.90 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$1.82 million N/A N/A

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and CVR Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -77.00% -3.81% 9.71% CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 22.78, suggesting that its share price is 2,178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About SANUWAVE Health

(Get Free Report)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide solution for pain management in sports medicine and physical therapy. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About CVR Medical

(Get Free Report)

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.