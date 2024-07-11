Financial Council LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Financial Council LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Financial Council LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,658 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,702,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,115,000 after purchasing an additional 600,275 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after acquiring an additional 569,455 shares during the period. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,254,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.24. 171,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.