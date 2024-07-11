Financial Council LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Council LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Caterpillar
In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $331.11. 3,016,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.19 and a 200 day moving average of $331.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.
Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Featured Articles
