First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Bank from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
First Bank Stock Performance
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. First Bank had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in First Bank by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
