First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Bank from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

First Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRBA stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 117,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,021. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.95. First Bank has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. First Bank had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in First Bank by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

