First Digital USD 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.46 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $3.46 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,902,757,878 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,905,157,923.16. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99981341 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 326 active market(s) with $3,172,099,358.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

