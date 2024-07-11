First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Head-To-Head Survey

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $265.57 million 0.94 $8.42 million $1.90 15.19 Heartland Financial USA $932.87 million 2.12 $79.92 million $1.66 27.75

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 5.84% 4.64% 0.32% Heartland Financial USA 8.17% 11.33% 1.03%

Dividends

First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Internet Bancorp pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Internet Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Heartland Financial USA 0 1 3 1 3.00

First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.83%. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus target price of $45.60, indicating a potential downside of 1.02%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Heartland Financial USA.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats First Internet Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, owner-occupied and investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity, line of credit and home improvement, small installment, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, and public and healthcare finance; franchise finance; and small business lending. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and provision of public and municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. Further, the company offers corporate credit card and treasury management services. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. It offers loans, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, small business, and real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle, home improvement, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, the company provides business and personal online banking, and mobile banking; bill payment, remote deposit capture, and treasury management services; debit cards; automated teller machines; and automated clearing house services, wire transfers, insured cash sweeps, zero balance accounts, lockbox, image cash letter, remote deposit capture, commercial cards for travel and entertainment purchasing, merchant services to receive credit card payments, investment sweep accounts, reconciliation services, online invoice processing, foreign exchange and positive pay fraud prevention services for checks and automated clearing house services payments. Further, it offers wealth management, trust services, brokerage services, and fixed rate annuity products; and investment services, including mutual funds, individual retirement products, and education savings products. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.