First Long Island Investors LLC Buys New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.73.

Shares of IQV traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.44. 1,099,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

