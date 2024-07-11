First Long Island Investors LLC Has $19.10 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 149,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.4% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $126.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,365,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,396. The firm has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

