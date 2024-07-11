First Long Island Investors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.09. 169,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,364. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

