First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 632 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 2.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $13.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $825.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,198. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $786.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $792.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $915.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.67.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

