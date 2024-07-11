First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Eight Capital

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.74.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
