First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $240.96 and last traded at $236.04. 856,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,487,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

First Solar Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.63.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

