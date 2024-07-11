First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85. 1,902,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,051,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $624.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXN. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 1,841.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000.

About First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

