First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 251.9% in June

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 251.9% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FFA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 58,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,385. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

