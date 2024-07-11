First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 251.9% in June

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 251.9% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE FFA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 58,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,385. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $20.25.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.