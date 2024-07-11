First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.07 and last traded at $103.31. Approximately 39,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 31,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.38.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 165.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 24,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 129,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,350 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

