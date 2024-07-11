First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TDIV stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.98. 33,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,933. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $79.11.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3664 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

