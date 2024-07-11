FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 54,990 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,018,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,810,000 after buying an additional 218,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,813. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.